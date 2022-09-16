PM extends 89th MAF Day wishes, assures welfare of personnel taken care of

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to ensure the welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) fraternity is taken care of as a sign of appreciation for their services and dedication, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In conjunction with the 89th MAF day today, the prime minister expressed his deepest appreciation for the sacrifices undertaken by the MAF for the sake of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) and the country’s sovereignty.

“The sacrifices of our national heroes know no bounds as they put their lives on the line for the people and nation.”

“Happy 89th Malaysian Armed Forces Day to all members of the MAF,” Ismail Sabri said in a Facebook post.

MAF Day is celebrated on Sept 16 and this year’s theme, ‘National Sovereignty A Shared Responsibility’ emphasises the importance of cooperation between the MAF and the people in shouldering trust together as part of efforts to preserve the country’s well-being and security. -Bernama