PM extends Chithirai New Year, Vaisakhi greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wishes a Happy Chithirai New Year to Hindus and Happy Vaisakhi to Sikhs in Malaysia.

In his Facebook post today, Anwar also expressed hope that the new year would bring joy to all and prayed that family bonds will remain strong in happiness.

“I call on all Malaysians in the country to strengthen and maintain harmony and mutual respect,” he said.

Chithirai Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year is the first day on the Tamil calendar, traditionally celebrated as a festival by Tamils on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

Vaisakhi, on the other hand, marks the beginning of the harvest season according to the Sikh and Punjabi calendars. -Bernama