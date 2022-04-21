PM extends condolence to Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his condolences to the family of former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa who died today.

On behalf of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), Ismail Sabri said he hoped the family would be patient and resolute in facing the situation.

He described Ali, who served as the 13th KSN for six years since 2012, as a highly respected person in the civil service.

“He had contributed a lot during his service and his death is a huge loss for the country. May his soul be showered with the blessings of Allah SWT and placed with the righteous. Al-Fatihah, ”said Ismail Sabri through a post on his official Facebook account today.

Ali’s death at Dublin Hospital in Ireland on Thursday was confirmed by his wife, Puan Sri Rohani Abdullah, in a statement today. She also said the funeral arrangement will be made in Putrajaya.

Ali joined the civil service in 1981 as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer and had served, among others, with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Transport, the Economic Planning Unit and the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN).

He also held several posts, including chairman of the 1Malaysia Housing Programme, a member of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Public Administration (UN CEPA) and chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity.-Bernama