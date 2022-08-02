PM extends condolences to family of flying instructor killed in crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob extended his condolences to the family of flying instructor Fajim Juffa Mustafa Kamal, 52, who was killed when a light aircraft crashed in Perak last night.

Through a post on his official Facebook page today, Ismail Sabri prayed that the family members of the the victim will persevere in facing the situation.

“May the soul of the deceased be blessed and placed among the souls of the believers and righteous,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said he also also prayed for the speedy recovery of another flight instructor Muhammad Din Fikri Zainal Abidin, 62, who was injured in the same crash.

The light aircraft, a Piper 28, was believed to have crashed at about 8 pm on Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah, Sungai Rokam, Medan Gopeng in Ipoh, Perak.

Fajim Juffa, from Semenyih, and Muhammad Din Fikri from Bukit Damansara, were reported to have taken off from a nearby aircraft training school before the incident.-Bernama