PM Extends Maulidur Rasul greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has wished all Muslims a happy Maulidur Rasul celebration.

In a Facebook post today, he said Prophet Muhammad was an inspirational and exemplary leader for all.

“Let us offer our salutations to the Prophet and practise His praiseworthy qualities in our daily lives for the sake of Allah. Keluarga Malaysia, Catalyst to Prosperity,“ he said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the National Maulidur Rasul celebration tomorrow morning, at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre (WTC).

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are also scheduled to grace the event.-Bernama