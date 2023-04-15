PM: Federal Govt to give immediate attention to landslides in Kenyir Lake

KUALA NERUS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has given an assurance that the Federal Government will give immediate attention to the landslide issues around the Kenyir Lake for the safety of the people of Terengganu.

He said that although Terengganu is an opposition state, the Federal and state governments must face and solve the people’s problems together.

“I was just told that the problem at the Kenyir Lake is the occurrence of landslides and I have discussed with the Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali) that if it is really a pressing issue, if it is to protect the safety of the Kenyir Lake area and Terengganu because of water overflow and the damage that may occur, then surely I will give it immediate attention.

“Although the Menter Besar (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar) is from another party, that is not an issue. If the problem affects the people, then we must face it together,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Malaysia MADANI breaking of fast event with the people of Terengganu at Dewan Sultan Mizan, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, here, today.

The event, which was also attended by Ahmad Samsuri and Mohd Zuki, attracted about 1,500 students and people from around Kuala Nerus to break fast with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Anwar emphasised his stance to improve cooperation with state governments, including opposition states, for the benefit of the people.

For example, he said, the Federal Government will not sideline opposition states under the MADANI Budget announced in February, with additional allocations for the states, including Terengganu, besides the announcement of flood mitigation projects that also involve Terengganu and Kelantan.

The Tambun Member of Parliament also said that he is open to criticisms and censure from state governments, including opposition states, against any of his actions and decisions provided they do not have elements of personal attacks that divide the people.

“I will improve cooperation with the states, I just hope that they, especially the opposition at the federal level, can also give their cooperation and provide a path so that we can do it in a good way,” he said.

At the event, he also handed over a contribution of 100 UMT (Universiti Malaysia Terengganu) Rahmah Baskets to the poor in the Kuala Nerus district.

There was also a ceremony for the handing over of zakat (tithe) by eight agencies, including Maybank Bhd; Bank Rakyat; Etiqa Takaful Bhd; Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM); RHB Bank; AmBank Group Bhd; Perumahan Kinrara Bhd; and Takaful Malaysia Sdn Bhd totalling RM815,211 to the UMT Students’ Zakat Fund.

Earlier, Ahmad Samsuri, in his speech, said that the Prime Minister’s visit to Terengganu today is proof of the commitment and spirit of proactive relations between the federal and state governments.

According to him, the Prime Minister’s visit would also directly strengthen ties and, thus, lead to a balanced regional development in all states.

“The concept of consensus betwen the Federal Government and state government based on the interests of the people will give them hope. Leaders are where the people go to complain and are responsible for leading the country to a better future,” he said.

He added that in order to maintain the good relations between the federal and state governments, leaders must also shed their old and shallow political ideologies. -Bernama