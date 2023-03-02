PM: GLICs, GLCs have specific role in realising Malaysia Madani

KUALA LUMPUR: Government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and government-linked companies (GLCs) play a role in contributing to the realisation of the Malaysia Madani concept, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

In a post on Facebook tonight, he said the matter was given emphasis in his meeting with GLICs on Budget 2023 at the Finance Ministry this evening.

“In line with the sustainability element in the Madani approach, the discussion included the commitment by GLICs and GLCs to enhance sustainability of the oil palm industry as well as to drive renewable energy,” he said.

The prime minister said Budget 2023 which will be tabled at the end of the month will require all parties to work together in driving reforms toward Malaysia Madani.

He said GLICs and GLCs have a specific role in supporting the national development agenda, especially in catalysing investment for new growth sectors, supporting human capital development, the employment of new graduates in particular and implementing corporate social responsibility.

“I also asked GLICs and GLCs, as responsible employers and businesses, to ensure the provision of dignified employment, development of vendors and local SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and to contribute to community programmes, especially those involving poverty eradication.

“This is in line with the compassion element in Madani’s approach,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is expected to re-table Budget 2023 at the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24. -Bernama