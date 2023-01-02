PM: Govt aims to turn federal territories into smart cities by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to turn the federal territories into smart cities by 2030.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said it is in line with the concept of Madani Malaysia which also emphasises the aspect of sustainability with the concept of green city and smart city.

“The Federal Territories Department has also drawn up a development agenda for the future in a sustainable, livable and smart manner.

“Among other programmes that have been drawn up are the use of electric buses in Kuala Lumpur, Wangsa Maju as a pilot low-carbon city, additional installation of CCTV (closed-circuit cameras) in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya and the installation of WiFi in people’s housing and public housing projects in Labuan,“ he said.

The prime minister said this in his loyalty speech at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 2023 Federal Territory Day at Istana Negara today.

Anwar said that based on the Federal Territories’ urban sustainability achievements measured through the Malaysia Urban Indicators Network (MURNInet) by the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia), the three federal territories would achieve an excellent sustainable level in 2022.

Apart from that, he said, flood mitigation efforts will be continued in line with the flood mitigation plan that has been prepared.

“I strongly believe that the Federal Territories Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and agencies will continue to move as a team to administer and manage the progress and development of the federal territories.

“I am determined to ensure that the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are administered in the best way so that the benefits of prosperity and peace can be enjoyed by the people of diverse races and cultures,“ he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred federal awards, honours and medals to 164 recipients in conjunction with the 2023 Federal Territory Day celebration.

Seven of the recipients were awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Kedua Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW), which carries the “Datuk Seri” title and 15 others were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Ketiga Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) which comes with the title “Datuk”.

There were also 16 recipients of the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW); 19 were awarded the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), 15 received the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) and 92 were awarded the Pingat Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW). -Bernama