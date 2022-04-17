PM hands out aid to needy for raya preparations

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today exchanged greetings with a group of Bera residents and handed out contributions to them in conjunction with the Jelajah Semarak Ramadan programme at Masjid Takwa Felda Tembangau 2, here, today.

The two-day programme started yesterday, with him also handing out contributions to 134 needy individuals at the Felda Tembangau 1 and 2 schemes to enable them to prepare for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The Member of Parliament for Bera also spent time exchanging greetings with the recipients and advising them to take care of their health and to always wear a face mask in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Also present were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri visited the Masjid Ladang Triang 2 and Masjid Felda Tembangau 6&8 to hand out contributions to 586 individuals comprising the poor, single mothers and orphans.

He is also scheduled to do the same at Masjid Felda Tembangau 3 and Masjid Kuala Triang, the last location, here, where he will break fast with the congregation.

Yesterday, during the same programme, the prime minister handed out contributions from Yayasan Petronas to 2,013 recipients to lessen their burden in preparing for the Raya celebration.-Bernama