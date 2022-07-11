PM hopes para shuttler Liek Hou’s success will inspire other athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hopes Para shuttler Cheah Liek Hou’s success at the World Para Badminton Championships will serve as an inspiration for other athletes to achieve success in their respective sports at all levels.

Liek Hou, 34, had on Sunday clinched his seventh world title after beating Indonesian arch-rival Dheva Anrimusthi 21-14, 21-12 in straight sets during the men’s singles SU5 final of the World Para Badminton Championships held at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Ismail Sabri who congratulated Liek Hou on his success, in his Facebook posting today, urged other athletes to strive for excellence and prove that disability does not necessarily be an obstacle to achieve success at the highest level in sports as well in real life.

Liek Hou however, missed out on a double victory and his sixth world doubles title when he and his partner Mohamad Faris Ahmad Azri lost 13-21, 12-21 to Dheva-Hafizh Briliansyah Prawiranegara in the men’s doubles final.

Last year, Liek Hou made history by becoming the country’s first Paralympic gold medallist in badminton during the Tokyo Paralympics.

Liek Hou has an unparalleled track record in world para badminton as he has also emerged as the men’s singles champion in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 and men’s doubles champion in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2015.-Bernama