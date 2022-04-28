PM hosts breaking of fast for village heads

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today hosted a breaking of fast ceremony for village heads from throughout the country at his official residence Seri Perdana here.

More than 1,000 guests turned up for the event, which was also attended by Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and the ministry's secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Harun.

Among those present were Lipis parliamentary constituency village head representative in Pahang Datuk Zulkifli Othman, Limbang parliamentary constituency village head representative in Sarawak, Pemanca Abu Bakar@ Abu bin Tinggal, Melaka village head representative Zulkilfi Mohamad and Johor representative Abd Halim Abd Razak.

Ismail Sabri also played host to 37 orphans from Rumah Bakti Al-Kausar in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor and presented Hari Raya Aidilfitri contributions to them.

He then performed maghrib prayers with those present.-Bernama