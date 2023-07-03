PM: I support equal funding for all Opposition MPs but discuss first

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has assured that he supports equal allocations to all MPs.

However, the Tambun MP stressed that MPs from both sides must hold a discussion relating the matter.

“I accept equal allocation to the Opposition, but a discussion must take place. There’s only been a process of making enemies rather than making engagement.

“The sooner we engage, the faster the allocation can be approved. If we can conlude the discussion tomorrow, then we can approve it the following day,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.