PM: Innovation, sustainability principles crucial for MSMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has outlined two main focus areas to catalyse the recovery of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) -- they must pursue innovation, digitalisation and use of technology as well as inculcate sustainability principles comprising environment, social and governance (ESG) over the long term.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said various activities via e-commerce, including digital payments, distance learning, video conferencing and logistics services, have become common in today’s economy due to the increasing necessity and opportunities.

“These are among the efforts that allow MSMEs to get accustomed to the competition in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 era,” he said during the launch of the Small and Medium Industries Development Expo (SMIDEX) 2021 today.

The prime minister also noted that MSMEs’ online presence has doubled from 35.3 per cent in 2019 (pre-Covid) to 75.8 per cent in 2021 (post-Covid).-Bernama