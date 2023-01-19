PM invites public to follow ‘Developing a Madani Nation’ mandate today

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has invited the public to listen in and digest the mandate he will deliver today in conjunction with the discourse on ‘Developing a Madani Nation’ at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

The prime minister said his mandate, to be aired live, is part of efforts towards a new leap for the nation.

“Tomorrow (today) I will be at the PICC in Putrajaya to detail out how this country and the order of things can uphold the values ​​and ethics of good governance for the people,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver the mandate, ‘Developing a Madani Nation’ at 11.30 am before completing the montage and gimmick of the launch of his book, ‘Developing a Madani Nation’.

Madani is the Malay acronym for Sustainability, Care & Compassion, Respect, Innovation, Prosperity, and Trust.

The book, published by Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE), among others, features Anwar’s ideas from his political experience and vast knowledge gathered from four decades of reading that began from his days as a student to leading the ‘Reformasi’ movement.

The special mandate will be broadcast live via local media stations such as Bernama TV and Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) as well as on IDE’s Facebook page.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 9 am with a welcome speech by IDE executive director Datuk Ismail Yusop.

It will be followed by the discourse at 9.15 am which will be participated by four invited panelists, including Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and IDE executive chairman Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman.

Also invited as panelists are Kolej Dar al-Hikmah president Prof Datuk Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty and Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Institute for Social Science Studies (IPSAS) director Prof Dr Haslinda Abdullah. -Bernama