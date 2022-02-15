PM Ismail Sabri has audience with Sultan of Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, who is on a two-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam, had an audience with the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, at Istana Nurul Iman, here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, arrived at the palace at 11.10 am.

Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha was in attendance.

Also present were Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zain Shah.

Ismail Sabri also held a four-eye meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, which lasted about 30 minutes.

The Malaysian delegation was then feted to a luncheon hosted by the Ruler.

Ismail Sabri arrived here last night and was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the international airport.

This is his first visit to Brunei after being appointed as Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister in August last year.-Bernama