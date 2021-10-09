PM Ismail Sabri partakes in activities in conjunction with HSN

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) also participated in sports activities in conjunction with the National Sports Day (HSN) 2021 celebration held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) compound here today.

He participated in aerobics, netball, basketball and also witnessed motorsport activities.

Ismail Sabri received thunderous applause from the spectators when he managed to score a goal while trying out netball.

Earlier in his speech when launching HSN 2021, Ismail Sabri called on all the people to make sports and leisure in the new norm a daily practice for the Malaysian Family to be healthy, active and fit.

“Throughout the sports and leisure period, continue to adhere to the (Covid-19 prevention) standard operating procedures (SOP) set, for the sake of life and health of the entire Malaysian Family. Happy sports and happy leisure!,” he said.

The Prime Minister also outlined the path for the development of sports in the country by moving plans towards empowering women's participation, unearthing new talent and making sports a new source of economic growth.

Towards this end, he launched the Women in Sport Action Plan; Talent Identification and Development (MyTID) Programme in efforts to formulate the National Sports Industry Action Plan.-Bernama