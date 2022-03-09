PM: KRT volunteers need to be sensitive, keep abreast with current developments (Updated)

KOTA TINGGI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) wants the Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) volunteers to always be sensitive and keep abreast with the current developments, as well as staying close to the heart of Keluarga Malaysia, to face today’s issues and challenges.

He said KRT or Rukun Tetangga, established in 1975, had served as a platform for community unification and to ensure the safety of the people, and its function has since been expanded to include strengthening the neighbourhood spirit as well as peace, wellbeing and economic prosperity.

Ismail Sabri, at the presentation of the state-level ‘KRT Komuniti Sejahtera Keluarga Malaysia’ grant here today, said there were currently 8,330 KRTs nationwide and in Johor alone, there were 837 KRTs.

“I believe many have been involved as members of Rukun Tetangga. I also used to be a member of Rukun Tetangga in my community area. Because of that, the role of KRT is very important to ensure the safety of the community,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of National Unity had introduced a clear and comprehensive direction for Rukun Tetangga through the Rukun Tetangga Leadership Empowerment Plan 2021-2030, in efforts to provide quality and excellent services to the community.

He said the Ministry of National Unity had also implemented various programmes and initiatives in supporting the spirit of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) which was carried out through the Rukun Tetangga community work for those affected by various disasters.

For example, he said, when the country faced the Covid-19 pandemic, food basket assistance was given to residents through the RT Cares Unity Squad as well as healthcare needs including wheelchairs, medical beds and other needs suitable for the community.

Ismail Sabri said the government always recognised and appreciated the services and sacrifices of Rukun Tetangga volunteers who acted as the frontliners to help the government ensure the community’s safety, harmony and wellbeing.

Ismail Sabri said this year, the government provided the Rukun Tetangga grant amounting to RM50 million to strengthen the role of KRT in the community, through the implementation of the KRT work agenda, namely ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Selamat’; ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Sihat’; ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Bersih dan Indah’ and ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Sejahtera’ (Safety, Health, Cleanliness, Wellbeing).-Bernama