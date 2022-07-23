PM launches Ketereh Digital Hub, 5G internet service

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the Ketereh Digital Hub which will help local entrepreneurs further expand their markets throughout the country and the world through digital platforms.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chief regulatory officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin said the development of the Ketereh Digital Hub was a collaboration between YTL Communications, Shopee as well as Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

He said the Ketereh Digital Hub would enable entrepreneurs and small traders selected from the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) to get trainings in producing content and exposure using online platforms that allow access to the global market.

“This Ketereh Digital Hub will be equipped with 5G service, photography studio facilities as well as live streaming and video editing studios,“ he told reporters after the launching of the hub and 5G Service Trial Session at Tun Abdul Gaffar Baba Hall, Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK) Complex in Peringat, Ketereh near here.

Ismail Sabri who arrived at 12.20 pm was accompanied by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

At the same event, Ismail Sabri also launched 5G technology which saw Ketereh being selected as Malaysia's first rural location for high-speed internet service pilot project.

Zulkarnain said the 5G internet technology service which is a joint initiative between the government, Digital Nasional Berhad, Telekom Malaysia Berhad and YTL Communications would give the community the opportunity to enjoy high-speed internet services.

He said the 5G technology is a game changer and will enable the people to adopt a smarter and more efficient lifestyle as well take part in various online activities such as e-commerce, video streaming and make virtual learning and training experiences more interesting.

“This 5G service offers internet speeds of up to 1,000 Megabits per second compared to 35 Mbps for 4G technology. The 5G technology has the capability of internet speed at a rate of 10 to 100 times faster compared to 4G.

“The 5G application has a low latency rate and is able to connect more than one million devices per square kilometre,“ he said.-Bernama