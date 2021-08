KUANTAN: The vehicle carrying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was seen leaving Istana Abdulaziz here at 1.38 pm, more than two hours after it arrived.

Ismail Sabri, who was granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, arrived at the palace at 10.53 am believed to seek His Majesty’s consent for his proposed Cabinet line-up.

Although he did not stop to speak to the reporters waiting outside the palace, Ismail Sabri waved to them through an open rear window as his black car passed by.

Accompanying him was Menteri Besar of Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.-Bernama