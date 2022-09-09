PM Lee extends sincerest condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has today extended his “sincerest condolences” over the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was the very heart and soul of the United Kingdom,” Lee wrote in his latest Facebook update.

Lee said Her Majesty’s reign saw one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the history of the United Kingdom.

“Throughout her life, she steadfastly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader,” the prime minister wrote at length.

According to Lee, Her Majesty left a significant mark on Singapore’s history and “our longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom.”

Lee noted that her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore.

“On behalf of the Singapore Government, I extend my sincerest condolences to King Charles III and all members of The Royal Family, Prime Minister Liz Truss, and the British people,” Lee wrote further.

Lee also appended in his posting a photo of him with Her Majesty, captioned : “I was honoured to have met Her Majesty on several occasions, most recently in 2018 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.”

Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, the Buckingham Palace said Thursday.-Bernama