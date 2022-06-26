PM makes spot check on prices of goods

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) today conducted a random spot check on prices of goods at a supermarket here.

Speaking to reporters after conducting the spot check, Ismail Sabri said he did not deny that there was an increase in the price of chicken and other raw materials imposed by traders before the removal of the goods subsidies.

“Chickens, for example, we still give subsidies today until June 30. I don’t understand why wholesalers sell at RM8.90. Before June 30, the price is still subsidised by the government, and should not have reached RM8.90 from wholesalers to retailers.

“...(chicken prices from wholesalers) should be lower because retailers also need to make profit,“ he said at Quill City Mall here.

The Prime Minister stressed that more series of similar spot checks will be carried out by him after this to ensure that no profiteering of goods is done by traders before the abolition of subsidies for chicken and some other goods on July 1.

Ismail Sabri also informed that he would be holding a special meeting tomorrow with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to discuss issues surrounding chicken supply and the new ceiling price for chicken in the market, besides the increase in the price of some other raw items such as fish.

“I hope MAFI can take action (on the matter) and KPDNHEP can also impose strict action if there is excessive profiteering,“ he said.

During the spot check, Ismail Sabri also spent time listening to the grouses of the people who shopped at the supermarket.

He said most of whom he met complained about the increase in prices of goods.-Bernama