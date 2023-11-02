PM: Malay domination in civil service not an issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will not take into consideration the call for reforms to break the Malay domination in the civil service.

He said this was because the government did not view the matter as an issue.

“We have not opened channels for us to consider (the call) because I do not think it is a problem now,” he told reporters after launching the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) and MYFutureJobs 2023 Career Carnival at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

Yesterday, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy, in a post on his Facebook call on the government to reform the civil service saying the sector was now dominated by Malays.

He also urged the Prime Minister to immediately deal with the issue and ensure that the public service reflects the ethnic composition of this country.

According to Anwar, the proposal was only Ramasamy’s personal opinion and did not reflect that of DAP or the government.

“We should not stop people from speaking, giving opinions. He can give his views, but they will have no bearing on DAP or the government’s decision,” he said. -Bernama