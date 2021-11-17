PM: Malaysia committed to protecting all children

KUALA LUMPUR: In line with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) and as an elected member in the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), the Malaysian government is responsible for protecting all children in the country regardless of their race, religion, citizenship or other status.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said Malaysia had also remained committed to providing protection to children, especially those from the vulnerable group, or victims of sexual crimes and domestic violence.

In his speech at the 2021 World Children’s Day celebration at Parliament Building here today, the Prime Minister said that between June 2020 and August 2021, a total of 1,721 cases of sexual crime against children was recorded, while 2,162 cases were being tried in court.

“Children are precious because they are God’s gift to us. I believe it is not enough just to spend one day a year to commemorate the rights and the protection that the children deserved.

“We should really work harder to protect the children as there are a few among them who will grow up and become great leaders of the future. Each child has the right to proper education and a conducive environment to grow up, achieve their full potential and chase their dreams,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said similar protection was also given to children in detention as Malaysia’s commitment was proven in the creation of the Alternative to Detention (ATD) when the government took its pledge as the HRC member.

He said Malaysia had always been committed to solving matters pertaining to child detention in the country.

“The best interests of the child must be taken into account especially in tackling the needs of vulnerable children, including refugees. This is also in line with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC),” he said.

The Prime Minister said a child protection policy was also vital to encourage all agencies, organisations, and the public to give priority to the protection of children as a common responsibility.

He said the policy was also in line with the philosophy of the CRC and the Child Act 2001 which emphasises the protection and best interests of the child.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia has always upheld the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which is the global agenda of the United Nations to ensure that no child will be left behind in the development of the country and that they have the right to live safely and happily.

“Covid-19 that hit the world has resulted in major changes to the socio-economy around the world, but the pandemic should not shake our determination in protecting and ensuring the wellbeing of the children,” he said.

As such, the Prime Minister said concerted efforts by the public and private sectors, and society, in general, were needed to create a better and safer environment for children to build their future.

He said the government was also steadfast in strengthening the full range of children’s rights under Malaysia’s jurisdiction, and in enhancing cooperation between various sectors including local authorities, non-governmental organisations and international agencies under the United Nations’ umbrella.

“Moving forward, we must do our level best to take the necessary precautions to address global issues related to children.

“Let’s make a pledge to protect our children from all harmful practices and discrimination as they are the flowers in the Gardens of Paradise,” he added.

At the event, several children presented the Prime Minister with saplings which symbolise the celebration of World Children’s Day, which also saw the attendance of his four-year-old granddaughter, Jeanelle Nika Mandagie. -Bernama