PM: Malaysia is still Japan’s choice for investment

TOKYO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Japanese businessmen and investors are still confident in Malaysia as an investment hub and destination.

He said during his official working visit here that he had held an engagement and friendly session with almost 30 leading Japanese companies where they expressed their desire to explore trade opportunities and increase investment in Malaysia.

According to him, there is a Japanese company that is interested and has identified a location to start operations in Malaysia to produce contact lenses for the regional market, and another company which is interested in producing batteries for electric cars.

“This is great potential to create employment opportunities for Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

“I am happy with this meeting in Japan when the captain of industry still sees Malaysia as the best hub for investment,” he told Malaysian journalists in Tokyo on Saturday, at the end of his official working visit to Japan.

He said that based on his interactions with Japanese investors, as well as investors met on his previous visits to Qatar and the United States, they had responded that Malaysia was still a preferred investment destination due to political stability.

“We are confident that Malaysia will continue to be the destination of choice. Maintaining political stability will give investors the confidence to stay and that is why we are the destination of choice,” he said. — Bernama