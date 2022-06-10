PM meets Agong, rumours of Parliament dissolution growing strong

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumours are growing strong that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail is finally meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to seek consent to dissolve the Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The official car carrying the Prime Minister entered the main gate of the palace at 3.49 pm and he was seen waving to the members of the press who had been gathering at the palace gates since morning.

The car was spotted leaving the palace at 4.45 pm.

Also spotted was the car carrying Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

It was actually a routine for Ismail Sabri to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong a day before the weekly Cabinet meeting.

However, rumour has it that today’s audience had so much to do with UMNO Supreme Council’s decision to push for the dissolution of the 14th Parliament soon to enable the GE15 to be held this year.

The rumour got stronger when Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president stopped by Umno headquarters at the World Trade Centre believed to meet with party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi before going to Istana Negara.

Earlier today, he checked out the final preparations for the 2023 Budget at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya.

When asked whether the matters related to the Parliament dissolution date would be discussed with the King during the audience, he said “only if time permits” as the main topic of discussion would be Cabinet matters.-Bernama