KUANTAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived here today believed to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to seek His Majesty’s consent for his proposed Cabinet line-up.

The vehicle carrying the Prime Minister arrived at Istana Abdulaziz at 10.53 am.

If consented by the King, the Cabinet line-up is expected to be announced later today, hence putting an end to all speculations.

Several lists allegedly to be the new Cabinet line-up had gone viral over social media over the week, but had been refuted by Ismail Sabri who also asked the public to wait for his announcement.

The rumour about the Prime Minister coming to Pahang had prompted members of the media to flock to the palace early this morning. -Bernama