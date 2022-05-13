PM meets senior officials of major American companies

WASHINGTON D.C: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob met senior officials of major American companies here on Thursday (Friday in Malaysia).

The companies included Microsoft, Google, Tesla, Boeing, IBM, Texas Instruments, GE Aviation, Conoco Phillips, Ford, National Instruments, Infineon, Micron, and Insulet.

Ismail Sabri engaged with them during the meet and greet business session at a hotel here.

The Malaysian Prime Minister, who arrived here on Wednesday, is on a four-day working visit to the United States.-Bernama