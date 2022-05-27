PM meets with Japanese top executive, CEOs

TOKYO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob held a high profile meet-and-greet session with top executives and chief executive officers (CEOs)from 23 prominent Japanese companies in Tokyo on Friday to attract more investments from Japan.

The top executives and CEOs were from Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, AEON Co Ltd, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co Ltd, JERA Co Ltd, ITOCHU Corporation, ADEKA Corporation, Mitsui OSK Line, Daiso Industries Co Ltd, ENEOS Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation.

Also present were top executives and CEOs from Menicon Co Ltd, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Chitose Laboratory Corporation, Leave a Nest Co Ltd, Euglena Co Ltd., Toyoda Trike Inc, Asia Development Capital Co Ltd, NTT Corporation, Musashino University and Mitsubishi Power Ltd.

Ismail Sabri said topics of discussion include the expansion of the companies’ existing investments in Malaysia, adding that several companies had also expressed their interest in investing in the country.

“The session was held so that I could meet with them face-to-face and get to know them better.

“During the meeting, I had informed them that the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) are ready to assist them should they face any challenges,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to brief them on investment incentives, including the five-year tax exemption for companies that wish to expand their investments in Malaysia.

In 2021, Japan was Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner with trade valued at about RM149 billion, and it was also the third largest foreign investor in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector for implemented projects valued at about RM90.9 billion.-Bernama