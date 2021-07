KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's(pix) residence in Bukit Damansara here was a hive of activity this morning with several Cabinet members and top government officials seen arriving there.

Several black vehicles, including one with a 'Minister' plate accompanied by police outriders, were seen coming to the residence in the morning and leaving at about 12.30 pm.

Among those believed to have dropped by were newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

A meeting is believed to have taken place at the residence following Umno's announcement earlier this morning that it had decided to immediately withdraw and end support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

After the Umno Supreme Council virtual meeting for more than four hours last night, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement that the decision on Muhyiddin was reached following the alleged failure of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Muhyiddin to address the Covid-19 pandemic and so being unable to meet the people's expectations and demands. -Bernama