PM Muhyiddin visits Pangkor passenger jetty, chairs NCIA meeting

PANGKOR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today began his maiden working visit to Pangkor Island by touring the Pangkor Island Passenger Ferry Terminal, the main jetty on the duty-free island for ferries to and from the mainland.

He arrived on the island at about 9.30 am and was given a briefing by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on, among others, plans to upgrade the terminal which will be a focus of the Strategic Development Plan (SDP) 2021-2025 of the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) that covers Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

Besides the menteris besar of Perlis, Kedah and Perak and chief minister of Penang, others present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed; Finance Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Pangkor state assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) CEO Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.

Muhyiddin, as part of his day-long visit, is scheduled to chair the 23rd meeting of the NCIA that will discuss the NCER SDP 2021-2025. -Bernama