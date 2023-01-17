PM: No intention of building new landmarks under my administration

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had no intention of building new landmarks under his administration.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the existing landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) and the TRX Towers were sufficient.

“I care about Kuala Lumpur, KLCC and TRX are enough landmarks, I will not compete. Under Anwar’s (administration), I have no intention of having a landmark,“ he said at the 2023 Budget dialogue, themed ‘Membangun Malaysia Madani’ here today.

Instead, he said, there was a need to improve the cleanliness and beauty of the city and to look into the needs of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), hawkers and stall operators.

The prime minister said that based on his observations at eateries on Friday, less attention was being given to the SMEs and hawkers.

“Therefore, we need to focus on helping the sector to ensure that the underprivileged groups benefit from the initiatives and reforms,” he added.

He called on corporations and government-linked companies (GLCs) to jointly make the effort a success through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. -Bernama