PM: No MCO as economy could collapse (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: A nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) will not be implemented as it could lead to the collapse of the country’s economy, said PrimSe Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

“The measure, if it were implemented again, could have a major impact that we’re afraid would destroy the country’s social system and economy,” he said in a special televised address on the latest Covid-19 situationS.

The government would implement the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (Temco) in areas identified as having high Covid-19 cases instead.

“As such, economic and social activities in other areas will not be affected and can continue as usual by practising stringent standard operating procedures and having strict law enforcement,” Muhyiddin said.

“I believe our healthcare system’s preparedness will enable us to handle the Covid-19 spread without us having to close down economic sectors as done previously.

“Whatever decision taken must take into account the interests of the country’s 15 million workers. This is to ensure their continued survival as well as the nation’s economic stability.”

He said contact tracing has been made easier than during the start of the pandemic since 17 million Malaysians are now using the MySejahtera mobile application.

This amounts to more than 60% of the population which is a positive development, he added.

On the 14-day quarantine requirement, Muhyiddin Ssaid there was no double standard in its enforcement.

“As the prime minister, I am not exempted from the standard operating procedures set by the Ministry of Health. Covid-19 cares not for status and class and can infect anyone. This is why SOPs must be followed by all,” he said.

He pointed out that seven ministers and six deputy ministers are also undergoing quarantine.

In admitting that the Sabah state elections contributed to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, he said it was was unavoidable as the Sabah governor had dissolved the state assembly.

“SOP such as social distancing weren’t observed during campaigning despite the Election Commission outlining them for the campaign period,” he added.