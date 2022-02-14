PM: No need to resign, compounded offence not a crime

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has dismissed calls to remove Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein(pix) from Cabinet following a breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) in Johor yesterday.

Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur today, Ismail Sabri said the violation of the SOP by the Covid-19 Quartet Ministerial Meeting Chairperson is not considered a crime.

“If everyone had to resign for receiving such fines, then no one will be available for work.

“The Health Ministry has issued a compound. What is important is that the government is being fair. Whoever breaches Covid-19 protocols will be compounded,“ he reportedly said.

Earlier Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has called for the resignation of Hishammuddin for breaching the SOPs at an event in Johor yesterday.

This was after a video emerged showing the leaders wading through a sea of people jam-packed shoulder-to-shoulder at the launch of Johor MIC’s brigade in Kota Iskandar, Johor, yesterday.

It was also reported that a journalist from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) who covered the event found that the SOP on physical distancing was not observed, with the chairs arranged closely.

Yeoh also questioned how the public could trust him in deciding SOPs moving forward.

Incumbent Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and MIC president Tan Sri S Vigneswaran were also issued compound notices for breaching SOPs.