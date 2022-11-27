PM: No new car, no renovations

PETALING JAYA: Newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said no new official car will be purchased for his use, nor any renovations will be carried out at his office.

This, he said to create a culture of not wasting government funds, Malaysiakini reports.

“Think of what you can save - RM100, RM1,000, RM10,000 - which can be returned to the poor. I started with a commitment not to take a salary, but what’s important is not to waste the funds we have.

“This is a message to all department leaders to remember that in the current situation, we should start a new culture. Don’t use government money for our own facilities,” he was quoted as saying.

The PKR president pointed out that all government money must be used efficiently for the people to avoid the wastage.

He was speaking after a thanksgiving ceremony (majlis kesyukuran) at the Ashabus Solihin mosque in Sungai Long, Kajang.