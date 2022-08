PM no show at Zahid’s Umno briefing

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was not present at Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s special briefing held at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysiakini reports.

It is understood that Ismail Sabri did not show up at the briefing after attending a Rakyat programme in Pahang.

Aside from the Umno vice-president, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim and Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa were also absent.