PM: ‘None’ - calls to interfere in Najib’s final SRC appeal

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) denied claims of him being pressured to interfere in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s court case.

“None....none,“ he said when asked on the reported news broadcast (Astro AWANI) on a special meeting involving the Umno divisional leaders yesterday which failed to reach a consensus in urging the prime minister to interfere in Najib’s court case.

When approached by the media after speaking at the closing of the Budget 2023 Consultation held at the Finance Ministry here today, the prime minister was also asked on his meeting with a number of Umno leaders at Seri Perdana last night.

Ismail Sabri, who is also an Umno vice-president, said that at the meeting, he was briefed on the party’s work status as stated by its deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan via a statement in Perak.

“The deputy president touched on the Umno divisional meetings, the party’s preparations for the 15th General Election (GE15) and on strengthening the party,“ he added.

On the reported calls made by the Umno divisional leaders for GE15 be held soon, Ismail Sabri said he was not aware of this as he was not at the meeting held at the Umno headquarters in Menara Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The media had quoted Sungai Besar Umno division head, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos as saying that the majority of the party’s divisional leaders agreed that GE15 be held soonest possible.-Bernama