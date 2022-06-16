PM: Opening of MRT Putrajaya line expected to trigger, revitalise development of old areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The opening of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Line is expected to trigger and revitalise development in old, existing areas, as well as areas yet to be developed, Prime Minister kata Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

He said with the opening of the new line, the government was confident that areas located along the alignment, such as Jinjang, Sungai Buloh, Kepong and Bandar Sri Damansara, would develop more rapidly to be on par with other areas.

“The MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 involves the route from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu, while Phase 2, which is almost fully completed, involves the route from Kampung Batu to Putrajaya.

“The Phase 2 route will run across strategic areas including the Kuala Lumpur city centre with underground stations at Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Ampang Park, Persiaran KLCC and Tun Razak Exchange (TRX),” he said at the launch of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 at Kampung Batu MRT station here today.

Also present were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said the MRT Putrajaya Line was also expected to become the catalyst for improving connections between residents and communities, especially those living close to the line.

“It will be easier for the people to move and commute to work, to socialise and to access other public facilities,” he said.

The prime minister said the 57.7km MRT Putrajaya Line has 36 stations comprising 27 elevated stations and nine underground stations with a total construction cost of RM30.53 billion.

In celebration of the line’s opening, Ismail Sabri also announced one-month free rides on all public transport operated by RapidKL, namely MRT, Light Rail Transit (LRT), Bus Rail Transit (BRT), monorel and RapidKL buses, starting today.

“I hope members of the Malaysian Family will take this advantage to try using public transport by parking their cars at the Park N Ride facility and take a ride on the MRT,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the full opening of the MRT Putrajaya Line was expected to record an initial daily passenger count of over 104,000 and was hoped to reduce traffic congestion currently plaguing the capital.

The prime minister said it was also the government’s aspiration to provide a safe, efficient, sustainable and reliable public transport system for the Malaysian Family in accordance with the National Transport Policy.

He said the provision of public transport would also be improved so that all members of the Malaysian Family could enjoy better access to services and smoother connectivity as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“This is also one of the main agendas of the government to revive and stabilise the country’s economy and ensure the wellbeing of the Malaysian Family,”-Bernama