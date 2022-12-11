PM orders probe into alleged MySPR data leakage

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has urged the Election Commission (EC) to investigate and explain the alleged personal data leak of 800,000 Malaysians from its MySPR website.

“As an independent agency, EC should investigate this,“ NST quoted Ismail as saying at Bera today.

Yesterday, a report by lowyat.net revealed it had spotted the sale of data involving voters.

The website also found a sample of alleged personal details such as full names, identification numbers, email addresses, birth dates and home addresses being made public.

The data sample made public also included photos, voting centre of voters, as well as other EC information.