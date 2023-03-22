PM pays courtesy call on Singapore president

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid a courtesy call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob, who is on a state visit to Malaysia.

In his Facebook post, Anwar said the courtesy visit, which was held at a hotel here, was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The Prime Minister said that during the meeting, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest to both countries.

“This is my second meeting with the Singapore President after my official visit to the Republic on Jan 30,” said Anwar, who also uploaded several photos of the visit.

Halimah will be here until tomorrow for a state visit to Malaysia.

This is the first state visit by a Singapore President to Malaysia since 2013. -Bernama