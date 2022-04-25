PM pays last respects to Ali Hamsa

PUTRAJAYA, April 25 (Bernama) -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today paid his last respects to Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa at the former chief secretary to the government’s (KSN) residence, here.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the house at 9.42am and and spent about 20 minutes paying his last respects and meeting Ali’s family members.

Also present were KSN Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali as well as National Centre for Governance, Integrity, and Anti-corruption director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan.

Ali, 66, who served as the 13th KSN for six years from 2012, died at Dublin Hospital, Ireland on Thursday (April 21).

The flight carrying Ali’s remains arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 6.30am, before being taken to his residence at about 8.26am.

The remains will be taken to the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Precinct 3, here, for the last rites at the Sheikh Daud Al-Fathoni Hall from 11 am to 1 pm before the burial at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery.-Bernama