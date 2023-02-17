PM performs Friday prayers at Putra Perdana Mosque

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today joined 2,000 worshippers to perform Friday prayers at the Taman Putra Perdana Mosque here.

He arrived at the mosque accompanied by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari at 1.20 pm after stopping for lunch at a nearby food court.

Anwar also listened to the sermon titled “Israk Mikraj: The Amanah and Responsibility of the Prayer” which was delivered by imam of the mosque Muhammad Syazwan Hilmi.

After Friday prayers the prime minister spent some time mingling with members of the congregation. -Bernama