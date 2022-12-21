PM ready to cooperate with all parties

PASIR MAS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given assurance that he is ready to work with all parties including opposition-led states.

He said the matter was translated through his visit to Kelantan, the first state he visited since becoming the Prime Minister.

“I have mentioned before that my duty as Prime Minister is to govern and manage the country in the best possible way.

“The people have made their choice during the election. My responsibility now after being entrusted is to manage (the country) well regardless of which state and my focus in Kelantan is to address the flood issue,” he told a press conference after visiting flood victims at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Panglima Raja, here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Elaborating, Anwar said he was open to discussion with Ahmad on development issues in the state.

“I’m giving my assurance that it will not only for today but also in the future, I welcome him (Ahmad) to my office to discuss the direction of the state for the interests of the people and development,” he said.-Bernama