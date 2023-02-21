PM receives courtesy call from newly-appointed Malaysian diplomats

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from newly-appointed Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad and who will start their duties at the respective countries they will be based.

Anwar in a statement posted on his official Facebook said among topics discussed included the role these envoys can play to encourage foreign investments into the country.

“I also shared how they can promote the country’s foreign policy direction based on the Malaysia Madani concept and to use fresher approaches to woo foreign investors to Malaysia at a time when we are facing challenges to move ahead in a progressive way,” he said.

The Prime Minister also wished them all the best in their endeavour and hoped they can raise the country’s name to a higher level. -Bernama