PM receives courtesy call from Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who is on a three-day working visit to Malaysia, at his office in Perdana Putra here.

Anwar and Tawfiq also held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, which lasted an hour.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Yesterday, Mohd Na’im in his meeting with Tawfiq conveyed Malaysia’s request to Saudi Arabia for a higher haj quota of 31,950 next year in line with the increase in the country’s population.

At present, Malaysia’s haj quota is 31,600.

During his visit which began on Sunday, Tawfiq was also awarded the Honorary Doctorate in Management by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the management of haj and umrah. -Bernama