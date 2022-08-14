PM: Recording 8.9% economic growth in Q2 proves that govt has not failed

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s economic growth of 8.9 per cent for the second quarter (Q2) of this year is the best in Southeast Asia and a testament that the government has not failed as the opposition claims,” said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

He said the growth was contributed by the government’s decision to reopen all economic sectors and national borders, restoring investor confidence in Malaysia.

“Since taking over the leadership, unemployment fell from 4.3 per cent to 3.8 per cent, almost equal to pre-pandemic levels.

“Foreign direct investment (FDI) set a record high in the fourth quarter of 2021 with RM26.7 billion followed by RM23.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022,” he said at the “Bicara Hati Perdana Menteri” session during the Barisan Nasional Women’s Convention at Putra World Trade Centre here today.

The Prime Minister said the latest announcement of FDI inflows in the second quarter of 2022 amounting to RM24.1 billion makes FDI inflows for the nine months period reaching RM74.1 billion, surpassing the total FDI in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

“So, let’s not be consumed by claims that foreign companies do not want to invest in our country,” he said.-Bernama