PM regards China visit a huge success

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) described his recent official visit to China as an extraordinary success and attributed it to cross-ministerial cooperation and team spirit among civil servants.

He said the efforts put in by civil servants in preparing the event, enabled about 50 giant Chinese companies, worth tens of billions of dollars, to gather in conjunction with the visit.

“This is because of efforts made not only by the Foreign Ministry, but also all relevant ministries,” he said when speaking at the Prime Minister’s Monthly Assembly with Staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) here today.

In conjunction with Anwar’s official visit to China, Malaysia received the highest investment commitment in history, amounting to RM170 billion from Chinese investors, following the signing of 19 memoranda of understanding (MoU) between Malaysian and Chinese companies.

Meanwhile, Anwar said clean and efficient methods must be implemented in every business to attract and increase the confidence of investors in the country.

He did not deny that there are still parties seeking commission when dealing with the government.

“The old culture (if) takes a long time to eliminate. So I ask for your cooperation, because when the image is good, it is very easy,“ he said.

Anwar said by maintaining good governance, administration and image, the country’s future will be brighter. -Bernama