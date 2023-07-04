PM: RM200 e-Wallet aid extended to all eligible university students

SHAH ALAM: The government has extended the 2023 e-Wallet aid to all eligible university students in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the move is to ensure the aid benefitted the group concerned.

“I have made the decision for the e-Wallet aid to benefit all university students,” he said briefly at the Dialogue between the Prime Minister and student representatives of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here today.

The issue was raised by a student representative who found Budget 2023 put the category of the RM200 e-Wallet recipients to those aged between 18 to 20, causing part of the university students to miss benefiting from the aid and they cannot apply under the bachelor category.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is also Finance Minister gave his assurance that Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will be holding several programmes immediately to ensure smooth internet access in all campuses throughout the country.

“The Unity Government’s priority now is to ensure internet access nationwide as the first condition,” he said.

Replying to a question by a student representative on the high price of domestic flights, Anwar said he will discuss with Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook on the matter.

“But this is beyond the scope of the government (flight ticket price) except to give subsidy. This makes sense and we may need to negotiate with airline companies. (Maybe) to be given once a year...we will discuss further,” he said. -Bernama