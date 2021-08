KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's announcement on the tabling of a motion of confidence for him at Dewan Rakyat sitting in September proves that Malaysia’s democracy is alive, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah(pix).

He said the announcement could at least put an end to the debates over Muhyiddin's legitimacy as Prime Minister often raised by the opposition.

“We will hold a parliamentary meeting and the Prime Minister’s legitimacy will be voted on the floor of the Dewan Rakyat. That to me is a living democracy.

“To me, going to the Parliament to get the support vote is a wise way. Otherwise, it will never end,” he said when appearing as a guest of the Bicara Naratif programme on TV1 yesterday.

In a special announcement yesterday, Muhyiddin said he had informed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that he would prove his legitimacy as the Prime Minister in Parliament.

He said through the motion, the legitimacy of his status as the Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional as the ruling government will be ascertained according to the law and the Constitution.

Saifuddin described Muhyiddin's action in seeking the approval of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over the matters that were discussed this morning as prudent and proper.

“I hope this opens a new chapter among the people so that we do not judge and claim that something that did not happen has happened. To me, the Prime Minister provided a clear explanation at the Cabinet meeting earlier, and the conclusion was that he had a good meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ he said.

Saifuddin also praised PAS for remaining consistent in supporting Muhyiddin despite the current political developments.

“So, the journey of democracy is long, of course, we want a large coalition that can really save the people especially in the face of the current pandemic,“ he said.

Asked if the country is on its way to political maturity, Saifuddin said the process is long and all parties, including the government and the opposition, should act maturely to uphold moderate and prudent democratic politics.-Bernama