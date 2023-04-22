PM’s daughter takes time off to shop with underprivileged kids

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president, Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is also th prime minister’s daughter took time off to bring some joy and cheer to several underprivileged children yesterday.
She took the children shopping a day before Hari Raya and also treated them to a delicious meal in Kuala Lumpur.
While out shopping with the children, Nurul also obliged many shoppers and supporters who stopped her for a photograph.
She also visited several underprivileged families and brought them gifts for the Hari Raya celebrations.
“I just want to do what I can to add some cheer into the lives of those in need.
“It was a real fun outing with the children, while also meeting so many others just a day before Hari Raya.
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish each and every one a blessed Hari Raya Aidilfitri,“ she added.