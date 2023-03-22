PM's visit to Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation, explore new bilateral cooperation: Ambassador

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's (pix) visit to Saudi Arabia is expected to further enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and the Middle Eastern country, as well as to explore new bilateral cooperation.

Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah said during the three-day visit, the prime minister is scheduled to have an audience with the King of Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who is also the Prime Minister.

“This meeting will give the leaders the opportunity to discuss issues and bilateral cooperation of interest as well as explore new cooperation opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the two countries,“ he told a press conference here today.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, is expected to arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport at 6.40 am local time (11.40 am Malaysian time).

Also accompanying the prime minister are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

This is Anwar's first visit to a country outside of ASEAN since appointed as Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year. -Bernama